Recent black bear sightings in Moncton's Irishtown Nature Park have prompted city staff to take precautions and issue warnings to park visitors.

"It started about a week and a half ago — we had a few reports of people calling in some sightings of black bears in Irishtown to our dispatch line," said parks supervisor Dan Hicks.

"It was not confrontational in any way ... the callers weren't threatened in any way by the bears but they thought it was important that we should know, so we could inform others."

Hicks said the sightings were on or near the more than 11 kilometres of trail in the park, which is in the north of the city.

He said one resident took a photo of a black bear sitting on the trail.

"For black bears in Irishtown — this is the first time I recall someone having called in sightings in my career," Hicks said.

Bears not expected to stick around

Hicks said signs are being made and will soon be posted to warn people about the bears in Irishtown Nature Park.

Dan Hicks, supervisor of Parks and Leisure Services, says the garbage cans at Irishtown Nature Park are being emptied more frequently as a precaution. (CBC)

City staff are also emptying trash cans more frequently to ensure there is no food source for the animals.

"There's no particular food sources in Irishtown ... there's no apple orchards or berry patches that could pose a food source, so there's probably not a lot of likelihood that they'd stick around for very long.

​"They are actively trying to feed and get ready for hibernation and they're looking for a good hibernation spot."

The New Brunswick Deparatment of Resource Development said black bears are "generally shy" and will usually leave when they become aware of people in an area.

What to do if you see a bear

The department advises people to stay alert while hiking, carry noisemakers such as bells or cans with rocks inside, and hike in a group whenever possible.

The Department of Resource Development says black bears are generally shy and avoid people, but it does have advice for hikers who might encounter a bear. (CBC)

Dogs should be kept on a leash.

"Sometimes dogs chase bears, but the dog may also run back to its owner with the bear in pursuit," according to the the department.

If you are approached by a black bear, the department offers the following advice: