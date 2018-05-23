Bear sightings in Fredericton suburb prompt advice to nervous residents

At least one black bear has been showing up in the Lincoln area, giving residents the jitters and leading a Fredericton councillor to offer advice.

Some residents say they've seen cubs as well, but these possible sightings haven't been confirmed by provincial biologists.

Coun. Kevin Darrah is advising people to be careful and to watch out for their pets and children.

Darrah said he first learned of a bear in the area when he saw multiple Facebook posts with people saying they saw a bear.

"It's concerning to some parents, and rightfully so," Darrah said.

A lot of children walk to Bliss Carman Middle School and Liverpool Street School, he said.

The Department of Resource Development hopes to catch the bear in a live trap. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Kevin Craig, a wildlife biologist with the Department of Resource Development, has already begun setting up live traps for the animals.

He confirmed there is at least one bear in the Lincoln area and said there could be more. It's likely a young bear, not a cub, Craig said.

The department plans to catch the bears.The traps are being put in wooded locations, are on wheels and safe for both the bear and department staff, he said.

No food, no bear

Craig said people should keep garbage, bird feeders and barbecues inside to remove any temptation for the bear to go into residential areas.

"The activities of one person leaving their garbage unattended could have consequences for their neighbours, so that's why we advise people [against] having odours around," said Craig.

"If a bear doesn't find food, it won't stay in that area."

Biologist Kevin Craig says people should keep any potential food for bears inside, so they won't be tempted to visit residential areas. (CBC) The department has known about the sightings of bears since last week.

It's not uncommon to see a bear in the area. Darrah grew up there and walked his dog by the Potato Research Centre on the Lincoln Road.

But he said these sightings are a bigger concern because there have been so many, and a lot of them have occurred during the day and in neighbourhoods.

"We just got to be careful," he said.