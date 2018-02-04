The relocation of a family of bears living in a den in Presque Isle, Maine, just 50 kilometres west of the New Brunswick - Maine border captured the attention of thousands last week. A livestream of the move was available online through a local newspaper.

The Bangor Daily News was on site Friday as a team of biologists pulled a mother bear and her two cubs from a den.

The den was on the grounds of cross-country skiing and athletic centre, and had been disturbed while a groomer was working to prepare one of its trails for an upcoming race, explained John Holyoke, the newspaper's outdoors editor, who covered the relocation effort for the paper.

The team of biologists, led by Randy Cross, who has been working with bears for about three decades, had been conducting research close by, and decided it would probably be best to relocate the bears since they had already been disturbed, Holyoke said in an interview with CBC radio's Shift New Brunswick.

A still image from one of Bangor Daily News' Facebook live videos. (Bangor Daily News by John Holyoke)

"People were poking around. The bears had been pretty soundly harassed at this point," he said.

From nearby, Holyoke watched as the team conducted the relocation.

In the videos, you can see members of the team making their way into the den. Using tranquilizers attached to long sticks, the team put the bears to sleep in order to move them safely to another den they had built.

While hibernating, bears aren't "totally zonked out," Holyoke explained.

They're actually hyper-aware, and would have known the biologists were there long before they opened up their den, he said.

In the video below, the biologists place the bears into their new den.

Though it may look like a risky endeavour, the biologists involved have plenty of experience working with bears and relocating them, Holyoke said.

"This is not something where they're taking their life into their hands every time they do it, it's rather safe," he said.

"They have it down to a science, and it's just fun to watch. You never know what's going to happen next."