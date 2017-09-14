RCMP in Moncton shot a bear Thursday morning after it was spotted in a residential area of the city's east end.

Jackie Boutilier, who lives on Vista Drive, saw the bear after she finished mowing her lawn at about 8:45 a.m.

"When I put the tractor away and was walking up my driveway across the street I saw this black thing and I thought, well, that's some butt-ugly dog," said Boutilier. "And I looked and I thought, that's not a dog, that's a bear.

"And just then it turned around and headed to the woods. So I called 911 and they sent somebody out. I guess they are aware that it was here."

Jackie Boutilier saw the bear in her neighbourhood as she finished mowing the lawn. (Radio-Canada )

Boutilier said she was surprised to see a bear in the area.

"This is pretty residential to be having a bear wandering around," she said.

"We have had moose and we've had deer and my husband said, 'When you take the dog out at night be diligent because we could have a bear.' And I said. 'Oh, there would never be a bear this handy to these houses.' Well, he was right."

Marie Gervais, who also lives on Vista Drive, said she was with her daughter and granddaughter when she noticed a police officer walking around looking for something.

"The policeman kept on coming this way, going around each house, and when he got to this one he kept on going right." Gervais said.

"My daughter was taking her little girl to the daycare, so then I saw the bear and then my daughter started screaming "a bear, a bear" and I said "no, no no, you don't want to scare the little one.'

Marie Gervais witnessed the bear being shot on Vista Drive in Moncton. (Radio-Canada )

"The policeman went up to the house, saw the bear, came back to his car and he took his gun. And he came back, and he shot him twice, and the bear was very close to him and didn't leave there. He stayed in front of the guy."

Gervais said she understands why the bear was shot.

"I felt strange because we never see these things around here, so it was sad."

This is the third bear sighting in the greater Moncton area in the last couple of weeks.

On Wednesday, a bear was spotted in the Point Park area of Riverview.

A Natural Resources officer investigated but the bear went back in to the woods.

There were also recent black bear sightings in Irishtown Nature Park.