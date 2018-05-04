Both the defence and Crown are scheduled to make their final arguments in the first-degree murder trial of Marissa Shephard on Friday.

Shephard, 22, is accused of killing Baylee Wylie, then setting fire to the crime scene, a New Brunswick housing unit with a mother and two children sleeping in the townhouse next door.

The body of the 18-year-old Wylie was found beaten and burned on Dec. 17, 2015, by Moncton firefighters responding to a call.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux will speak first to the jury, and the Crown will follow with its own closing arguments.

The trial will end sooner than expected, even after five court days were cancelled because of the weather. Shephard is being held at the New Brunswick Correctional Centre in Miramichi, and sheriffs did not transport her to court in Moncton if roads were icy.

Voir dires took up at least six full days. What happens during these proceedings cannot be reported because the jury is not present.

Early on, Justice Zoël Dionne told the jury not to put much thought into the amount of time given to these "trials within a trial," adding that sometimes voir dires take up half the time scheduled for the entire proceedings.

Jurors heard that two other young men, Devin Morningstar and Tyler Noel, have already been convicted of killing Wylie.

The trial was scheduled to last well into June, but things changed when the Crown rested its case on April 24, shortly after playing statements Morningstar gave to police after his arrest.

Shephard was the only witness for the defence, which wrapped up its case Tuesday.