Riptide vs. Magic game on track to break attendance records

It's the classic battle of south vs. slightly less south and a little to the east.

Tonight's basketball game between the Moncton Magic and the Saint John Riptide is on track to break records for the best-attended National Basketball League game in New Brunswick history.

While the Riptide average 2,000 fans per game and the Magic approximately 1,000, the attendance for the "Battle of the 506" dunks on the combined sum.

"There's just a hair less than 500 tickets left," said Scott Vanwart, president and CEO of the Riptide. "Harbour Station capacity is around 6,000."

Saint John mayor goes big

While the players are preparing to hustle on the court, the mayor of Saint John has been hustling in the streets — by passing out 1,000 tickets he bought with his own money.

"It started quite innocently," Don Darling said. "I'm a Riptide season ticket holder."

As the Riptide has such a large impact on the community, through games and education programs the players participate in, the mayor wanted to show the team his city supports them.

"It's a pride project," he said.

"I don't know how you bottle this up and save it for the next civil pride event, but I'm going to do it."

While he started with a four digit number, the mayor said Wednesday that he's effectively sold out of tickets.

Not to be outdone, a local businessman bought 1,001 tickets. Larry King manages Lancaster Mall and is giving away tickets through schools.

"We've also partnered with the Saint John Public Library on the west side to support literacy," King said in a video he posted to Facebook. "Not only does any child who checks out or brings back a book get a ticket, their whole family gets a ticket."

Players appreciate the effort

Mike Storey is the vice-president of operations for the Magic, which replaced the Moncton Miracles last year following a troubled ownership history.

He said he's delighted and surprised that more than 5,000 people could be in sitting in the stands.

He thinks the timing, exactly one week before the playoffs, is contributing to the large expected turnout.

"They get those kind of numbers on a regular basis out in St. John's and [against] some of the teams out in Ontario," he said. "It means a lot to the players.

"They come home to smaller audiences," he continued. "It makes them excited when they see lots of people and they play at their best when the pressure is on."

Storey said the Magic's last season game is on March 31 against the Riptide on their home turf.

Moncton vs. Saint John

Everyone agrees that while civic pride is a positive, part of the interest in the game is rooted in a long-running rivalry between Saint John and Moncton.

Although Saint John may have a declining population according to census data, it has the upper hand on Moncton when it comes to points.

"We've been duking it out all season on the court," Vanwart said.

"I think Saint John has the edge," Storey said.

And Darling hasn't only been competing with others with regards to ticket sales.

He says he has a bet with Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold.

In most other situations the business-focused mayor tries to pass along the message, "we're stronger together."

"But that's a different conversation for a different day," he said.

"I think Mayor Arnold is going to look fantastic in a Riptide Jersey."