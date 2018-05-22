Bathurst water discolouration poses no danger, city says

Some Bathurst residents may have noticed discoloured water coming out of their taps Tuesday morning, but it is safe to drink and should be resolved later in the day, the city says.

Heavy use of hydrants by crews battling a structure fire that spread to the forest east of Bathurst on Monday night resulted in a water-main break on Miramichi Avenue, forcing the city to switch to another water feed, said corporate communications manager Luc Foulem.

That stirred up some sediment, causing a flow of "dirty water" on the east side and parts of downtown, affecting about 3,000 homes and businesses, he said.

Although the water has a "bit of a brown colour, or texture," it is not a health issue, Foulem said.

Crews are working on repairing the line and the sedimentation is expected to clear as water circulation continues throughout the day, he said.

Residents might want to postpone doing any laundry until then, he said.

Foulem estimated it should only take a few hours of regular water flow through the city's system to correct the problem.

If residents let their water run for a minute or two, they should notice a visible difference, he said.

"The City of Bathurst regrets this situation and thanks all for their understanding," the city said in a Facebook post.

The RCMP closed Highway 134 for several hours Monday as fire crews battled the blaze. (Facebook/Guilda Parisé)

The fire — about eight kilometres east of city limits, on Highway 134 — destroyed much of a motorcycle and lawn-mower business, as well as about four to five acres of forest, according to Ste. Anne fire Chief Jean-Claude Doucet.

Crews were called to the property around 4 p.m. Monday, he said.

The initial call was that wood pallets were on fire, said Doucet, but when crews arrived on the scene, the building had already sustained significant damage and a hangar was also engulfed.

The fire then spread to the surrounding trees.

Visibility was zero in the thick, black smoke.

The RCMP closed the highway for more than four hours, rerouting traffic to Highway 8.

Firefighters from Robertville, Allardville and New Bandon were called in to assist and used Bathurst hydrants to refill their trucks.

The Department of Natural Resources also dispatched a team and two tankers.

No one was injured.

DNR officials remained at the scene on Tuesday to extinguish any lingering hotspots.