Bathurst middle school teacher accused of cocaine trafficking

A middle school teacher at Place-des-Jeunes school in Bathurst is facing cocaine trafficking charges as a result of RCMP efforts to dismantle major Hells Angels-controlled drug-trafficking rings.

Julie Michaud, 35, of Allardville was arrested earlier this week, along with eight men.

The francophone northeast school district has confirmed Michaud is a teacher at the school for students in Grades 6 to 8.

She teaches French and sciences, according to the school website.

Michaud was absent from the school Thursday. She was charged the day before in Bathurst court with six offences:

Conspiracy to traffic in cocaine.

Trafficking in cocaine.

Conspiracy to possess cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Laundering proceeds of crime.

Possession of the proceeds of crime.​

Hells Angels link

Michaud was arrested as part of a police operation in northern New Brunswick on Tuesday.

Eight men up to 65 years old also appeared in provincial court Wednesday to face a variety of drug-related charges.

Nine people were arrested in New Brunswick as a result of the drug investigation into alleged activities linked to the Hells Angels in Quebec. (CBC)

Police said none of the accused are members of the Hells Angels gang, but they believe the individuals are linked to outlaw motorcycle gangs in New Brunswick and Quebec.

The arrests resulted in the dismantling of three major Hells Angels-controlled drug trafficking rings in Quebec, which were providing drugs sold in northern New Brunswick, according to police.

There was a heavy police presence when the accused appeared in court in New Brunswick.

Michaud was released under conditions pending her next court appearance on May 28.