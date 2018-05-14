Suspicious package in Bathurst deemed no threat

The Nicholas Denys Federal Building in Bathurst was evacuated Monday after police got a call about a suspicious package in the mailroom.

After several hours, police determined the package was not a threat.

Police were called to the building on Cunard Street at about 8:30 a.m. Monday, and a decision was made at about 10:30 a.m. to get everyone out, said Chief Ernie Boudreau.

About 550 people work in the building. Cunard Street was also cordoned off and emergency personnel and vehicles were at the site, Boudreau said.

Chief Ernie Boudreau of the Bathurst police says the package was not deemed a threat, but it's still being investigated. (Serge Bouchard/Radio Canada)

Meanwhile, an RCMP unit that specializes in cases involving explosives was called in to assist. The team evaluated the package and determined it wasn't a threat to people or infrastructure.

Boudreau said the operation wrapped up around 2:15 p.m.

"I can't elaborate more on the package itself because it's still under investigation," he said. "It has been seized and the investigation is ongoing."