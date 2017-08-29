A New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench justice will rule next month on whether to reverse a lower court decision not to try two Bathurst police officers on manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of Tracadie businessman Michel Vienneau.

Charges against constables Patrick Bulger and Mathieu Boudreau were dropped in February after a provincial court judge found the Crown had not presented enough evidence against them at the preliminary inquiry last year.

New Brunswick public prosecution services requested a judicial review by the Court of Queen's Bench, seeking to have the decision by Judge Anne Dugas-Horsman overruled.

Court of Queen's Bench Justice Tracey DeWare heard arguments in Bathurst on Tuesday, with Bulger, 38, and Boudreau, 28, both present.

About two dozen of Vienneau's relatives and friends packed the courtroom.

There is a publication ban on the arguments presented. At the beginning of the hearing, DeWare imposed a publication ban on "everything that is said in this courtroom."

But in seeking the review in April, prosecutors argued Dugas-Horsman failed to consider all of the relevant evidence at the preliminary inquiry and committed a jurisdictional error.

DeWare could uphold the lower court decision, which would end the prosecution, or commit Bulger, of Beresford, and Boudreau, of Dunlop, to trial.

She has reserved decision until Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m.

At the preliminary hearing in February, Dugas-Horsman ruled the prosecution failed to meet the threshold that the two constables engaged in an illegal act when they attempted to arrest Vienneau in the parking lot of the Via Rail station in Bathurst on Jan. 12, 2015.

Vienneau, 51, was shot and killed after getting off a train from Montreal.

Michel Vienneau, pictured here with his common law partner, Annick Basque, was fatally shot by Bathurst police on Jan. 12, 2015. (Facebook)

Bathurst officers were attempting to arrest Vienneau and his common-law partner, Annick Basque, as part of a drug investigation prompted by an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip received that morning, according to a general occurrence report filed with the court by Basque in her negligence lawsuit against the City of Bathurst.

The tip, that Vienneau was carrying "a load of drugs," proved to be false.

Bulger and Boudreau were each facing charges of manslaughter with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawfully pointing a firearm.

They were both suspended with pay from the police force after the charges were laid.