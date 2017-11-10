A man, who allegedly pointed a firearm at people in downtown Bathurst on Wednesday, was later involved in a high- speed chase that sent him to hospital.

The Bathurst Police Force issued a statement on Thursday saying officers were contacted just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a patron at a local bar called about an alleged pointing of a firearm.

A short time later, police were able to locate the suspect in a vehicle, which led to the high-speed chase on Main Street, Bridge Street, Miramichi Avenue and north of Highway 11.

At the exit of King Avenue, the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled the vehicle several times.

The suspect then proceeded to run on Route 11 to the Janeville area, north of Bathurst, before abandoning his vehicle and escaping to a forested area, according to the police.

Bathurst police, BNPP Regional Police, RCMP and its canine unit found and arrested the suspect, who was later taken to the Chaleur Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Afterwards, police searched the vehicle and discovered the firearm.

Police say that charges are expected to be laid once the suspect is released from hospital.