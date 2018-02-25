The mayor of Bathurst, N.B., wants his local school district to prioritize the construction of a new francophone school on the city's east side.

Paolo Fongemie pitched the idea to the Francophone Northeast district education council last week as a way to upgrade the existing K-5 school, Académie Assomption, and help counter assimilation.

At 75 years old, the school is outdated and leading young francophone families to enroll their children in English schools, Fongemie told Radio-Canada this week.

"We see in two generations that there has been a decline in the French mother tongue," he said, speaking French.

"For young francophones and parents, when it does not accommodate them to cross the city, to bring them to the Cité de l'Amitié school, they will enroll them in the brand new English school, which is nearby. So we lose that youth, their culture and their language."

Académie Assomption is a 75-year-old, K-5 francophone school in Bathurst. (Google Maps)

Cité de l'Amitié is a K-5 school on the city's west side.

"For me, it is not a question of improvement, it is a matter of survival for our Francophone youth. So there is an element of urgency," Fongemie said.

'Cultural Identity'

Annie LeBlanc-Levesque, the district's strategic relations co-ordinator, told CBC News the district has begun exploring the idea.

"It won't be tomorrow that we will have new information on that, but we are going continue to work on what Mayor Fongemie brought to us last week," she said.

"We welcome the city's involvement in the matter and we look forward to collaborating with its councillors for the well-being of its citizens."

Despite its age, Académie Assomption remains in good condition, LeBlanc-Levesque said.

She said "cultural identity" is something the district education council considers when discussing a new school, adding a new facility would be an asset to francophone families in the area.

Laura Renouf said a new francophone school would be a benefit to the local French community. (Francois Vigneault/Radio-Canada)

Resident Laura Renouf said it would be a benefit to her family and other local families.

"A new school would really provide assurance, reassurance for the population right here and the people who are thinking of moving to the Bathurst area to say, 'There is a new school, it would be nice to come and settle in,'" Renouf said, speaking French.

According to census data, the percentage of residents with a French mother tongue remained unchanged at 51.3 per cent from 2011 to 2016. English dipped from 49.1 per cent in 2011 to 48.6 per cent in 2016.

English, however, is more commonly spoken at home across the city in 2016. More than 5,200 residents said they only speak English at home compared to 2,835 who spoke solely French.

English is also more commonly used as the sole language at work.

LeBlanc-Levesque said it's likely the education council will discuss the proposal at its public meeting next month.