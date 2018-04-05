Man who started downtown Bathurst fire sentenced to 3 years in prison

The man whose search for cigarette butts started a fire that destroyed four buildings in downtown Bathurst more than two years ago has been sentenced to three years in prison, minus time already served.

Perry Kinsman, 55, who has been in custody since August 2016, when he was charged with arson, will be given credit of 910 days, said Court of Queen's Bench Justice Réginald Léger.

Defence lawyer Alison Ménard said the fire in the northern New Brunswick city was not deliberate.

Kinsman had been looking for cigarette butts behind the former Birds Eye View pet store on King Avenue, as he often did, she said.

This time, he used a lit piece of paper as a torch while he searched and left the paper behind when he left.

The judge said the impact of the fire on Nov. 27, 2015, goes beyond the estimated $1 million in damage.

There are also the human factors to consider, he said, noting some people lost their homes, while others lost their trades.

Downtown Bathurst will never be the same, Léger said.

Kinsman, who changed his plea to guilty on Feb. 5, just as his trial was scheduled to begin, told the court on Thursday he's glad no people were injured.

The fire in downtown Bathurst on Nov. 27, 2015, razed buildings near King Avenue and Main Street and damaged others. (Facebook/Bathurst Police Force)

The fire, which started shortly before midnight and quickly spread, raged for 16 hours before firefighters brought it under control.

The buildings destroyed included the pet store, a café and wine bar, several office spaces and the former Bank of Montreal, which was built in 1919.

Ménard acknowledged the results were tragic for many.

She and the Crown made a joint sentencing recommendation of three years in prison.