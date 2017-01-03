A fire in downtown Bathurst on Tuesday led to the evacuation of several apartments and damaged a restaurant that was supposed to open in two weeks.

No injuries were reported.

Joel Aubie says he was weeks away from opening his modern bistro, Fresco, but a fire in the Bathurst building leaves the opening date in question. (Facebook)

Firefighters contained the flames to the upstairs apartments of the King Avenue building.

Details, including the number of people affected and the extent of the damage, were not available.

"The fire was contained very quickly by the Bathurst Fire Department," said Joel Aubie, the owner of the unfinished restaurant Fresco on the lower floor of the building.

"But of course there was water damage. It was basically raining in my nearly built restaurant."

Aubie's bistro was set to open in two weeks in what was once a coffee shop.

"I spent an awful lot of personal labour [on] that space over the last three months," Aubie said. "It's just sort of setting in what happened."

Business owner Joel Aubie says a fire in an apartment above his restaurant led to the evacuation of the building and damaged the new bistro he is getting ready to open. (Sebastien Blanchet/Radio-Canada)

The afternoon fire happened just across the street from where a large blaze claimed a historic section of the city in November 2015. That fire destroyed two buildings, damaged two others and left 50 people displaced.