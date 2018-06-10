Bath, N.B., fire department invests in life-saving chest compression machine

Firefighters at the Bath Regional Fire and Rescue Department are hoping a new piece of equipment could free up hands and save lives.

With the help of some generous donations and fundraising brunches, the department has purchased a ZOLL autopulse resuscitation system, which provides automated CPR to victims of cardiac arrest.

According to the manufacturer, the department is the first one in Atlantic Canada to install the equipment.

Located about 140 kilometres north west of Fredericton, the department covers a rural area that's about 1,600 square kilometres in size, said Fire Chief Stephen Armour.

In addition to responding to fire calls, crews also respond to calls for emergency medical service and are trained in basic acute medical care, he said.

Being able to free up hands when responding to hard-to-reach rural areas would make a huge difference, he said.

"We cover a big area, so if somebody has cardiac arrest, we can be transporting somebody as the compressions are moving at the same time," he said.

"So that's the biggest selling point."

Major difference in rural areas

The machine cost the department about $19,500. Armour said the department was looking into buying new AED defibrillators from ZOLL, so they decided to explore purchasing the chest compressor at the same time.

Cheryl Crain is a paramedic with Ambulance New Brunswick who has helped train firefighters at the Bath Fire and Rescue Department.

In rural areas, the time it takes to transport a patient to the hospital could be 20 minutes or more, so having the automated CPR machine in those instances could make a huge difference, she said.

"If there's an off-road incident, and fire has to bring that patient out, maybe it's a 20-minute transport time just to get them to an ambulance, that's huge to be able to free up hands and move and have compressions," she said.

The Bath Fire Department bought the machine at the beginning of May and members have been training to use the equipment over the past month. It is going into service on Monday.