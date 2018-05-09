Smoke from Base Gagetown controlled burn hangs over Geary

Smoke from a controlled burn at Base Gagetown covered parts of Geary and possibly reached the Fredericton area.

Base spokesperson Stéphanie Duchesne said she's heard reports of smoke hovering over Geary but believed it had dissipated from there by 6 p.m.

At that time, hazy smoke hung in the air in Fredericton's uptown and north side.

Platoon captain Dwayne Killingbeck of the Fredericton Fire Department said crews are investigating whether there is another fire on the north side that may be contributing to the smoke, but he said the "smoke seems to be coming from downriver."

Duchesne said the smoke in Fredericton could be from the base burn, or another source.

The province was under a no-burn notice Wednesday. Duchesne said the base does not have to stop burning if the province is under a no-burn notice because the base is on federal property.

She said the base has its own no-burn guidelines that take into consideration how dry the weather is and wind speed, for example.

"We try to respect the provincial guidelines but the spring burning program can continue when the burning ban is on," Duchesne said.

She said the base conducts these burns every spring to reduce flammable grass so later in the dry summer, during fire arms training, there is less risk of a fire igniting.

"It's a preventative measure," Duchesne said.