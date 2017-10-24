The wild fires on the Canadian Forces Base in the Oromocto area continue to burn, but at a considerably slower rate according to officials.

After receiving the payloads from over an estimated 160 water bomber runs the flames on base are a fraction of what they used to be but still continue to burn.

"With the deep burn potential that we have it would depend on the rain that we get over this forecast," Jeffery Smith, Forestry Superintendent and Fire Control Officer for the Department of Defense said. "If we get five millimetres of rain they won't be out. If we get 100 millimetres of rain they will be out."

Jeffery Smith, forestry superintendent and fire control officer for the department of defence, says while the flames are reduced it will most likely take heavy rains to extinguish them altogether. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Live-fire exercises were allowed to continue despite weeks of exceptionally dry weather.

Base officials said they do scale down their live-fire activities to avoid potential wild fires, but they never bring them to a complete halt.

Fire risk managed

"With a dryer season we have been applying more and more restrictions throughout the summer," Patrick McLaughlan, commanding officer of the operations services branch said.

"But it's a risk we have to manage to continually train soldiers so they are operational and ready for deployments versus the fire risk."

"All three of the recent fires were accidently started," said McLaughlan. "They were following procedures and it is something that we will look at, as we do with all our exercises to see if there is something we could have done different."

Patrick McLaughlan, commanding officer of the operations services branch, says training programs must take place, sometimes despite overly dry conditions and that the amount and intensity of the fires has been acceptable. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

It was confirmed that some of the fires on the base had been burning for the majority of the summer, but the base stated that it was the fires that started two weeks ago that caused the majority of recent smoke and air quality issues.

"Two of the three fires have been burning about 10 days to two weeks," McLaughlan said. "And a third one started last Thursday or Friday."

According to McLaughlan the long burning fires aren't extinguished immediately due to their origins in areas were ordnances are routinely detonated.

Vehicles and firefighters aren't permitted in those areas due to the risk from potential unexploded ordinance.

Long burning fires

"I'm very confident on what we've responded to date and how we've responded," said McLaughlan. "Because at no time was this fire a risk to the public or to any of our infrastructure."

More than 160 payloads of water were dropped on the Base Gagetown fires by provincial planes on Sunday and Monday according to Jefferey Smith. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Long burning fires are common following some life-fire exercises according to McLaughlan, who called the recent fires acceptable.

"We've been managing it all along since the fire started," said McLaughlan. "We continued to do certain indirect methods to increase fire breaks, to make sure that it doesn't spread. And then off course we made the decision to bring in a couple water bombers."

Water bomber runs were used to combat the fire on Sunday and Monday. On Monday evening the provincial planes were redeployed to combat another blaze in the Portobello Creek National Wildlife Area east of Fredericton.

An air quality advisory issued by public health officials Monday remained in place for the Oromocto area but the air qualityis within health guidelines in Fredericton.

The Department of Health said in a release it would continue to assess the air quality and weather conditions to determine the risk to public health.