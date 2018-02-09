Some members of the restaurant and bar industry are raising the alarm about long waits for taxis in Fredericton, saying an inadequate supply subjects bar patrons, who are often lightly-clothed and drunk, to dangerously long waits in the frigid winter weather.

Last Saturday, someone claiming to be a police officer called the ABC and Trius cab companies demanding more cabs be dispatched to serve customers waiting in –25 C temperatures.

But Fredericton police say no officer working that night made any such call.

"No one from that platoon," said Heidi Cyr, spokesperson for the City of Fredericton.

Members of the bar industry say they aren't surprised by such a call, whether it was from an actual police officer or not. They say that leaving people out in the cold for up to an hour is dangerous and unacceptable.

"I've noticed it a lot more recently in the last couple of months," said Angelina Boucher, general manager of BOOM! Nightclub.

Early last Sunday morning, someone called a Fredericton cab company claiming to be a police officer demanding more cabs be dispatched to the downtown due to people waiting for extended periods of time in -25 C weather. (CBC)

Boucher says getting cabs in winter is notoriously difficult. She says she too has had to walk home several kilometres, alone at night in freezing temperatures.

But she says bars have no choice but to kick people out no matter the weather.

"After 2:30 a.m. it's against liquor laws to allow anybody within the bar," said Boucher. "If the cops or the liquor inspector were to show up we would get a really nasty fine. So at 2:30, whether it be –30 or –15 or whatever, they have to go outside and figure out what to do with the rest of their night."

No drivers

Cab companies say there is a grave shortage of drivers.

"It's the busiest time of the year," said Rabih Alam, owner of ABC Taxi and Limo and Trius Taxi. "Plus, we're like every other cab company, we're having a problem with finding drivers."

Bar managers say they can't allow patrons to stay in their bars without risking fines, regardless of the weather. (CBC)

Alam says even if last Saturday's call from police was legitimate, every cab available was already on the road.

"We have only maybe 36, 37 vehicles," said Alam. "But we have enough business for 50 cars."

Alam lays part of the blame for the cab shortages on city bylaws that do not allow cabs to carry passengers to multiple destinations.

He also blames a lengthy approval process for new drivers.

Owners of downtown bars and businesses are planning to meet next week to try and find a solution to long waits for cabs. (CBC)

"For example, now I have three people who are new at the business, they never drove [cab] before," said Alam. "And they are willing to drive, but they've been waiting and waiting to get that process that they go through with city hall, and fingerprints, you know, it takes forever."

Some bar owners and other downtown business owners are meeting on Monday to discuss a solution to the problem of having patrons out in the cold for extended periods.

Alam says he will be a part of those discussions to find a way to get people home sooner and safer.