What could 50 books of all different genres possibly have in common?

At one time or another, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Great Gatsby, The Autobiography of Malcolm X and each of the other 47 have been banned from a Canadian public library.

And now, those 50 books related to censorship are on display at the Fredericton Public Library.

"It's all about discussion about the book, somebody's opinion about what should be [or] what shouldn't be," said Julia Stewart, director of the library.

The books on display were also featured on the Bill Thorpe Walking Bridge in an outdoor art gallery that showcased Canadian history last week.

Julia Stewart is the director of the Fredericton Public Library. (CBC News)

"We explored history through that history," Stewart said.

And some of that history is fairly recent. Libraries in Canada and around the world have been challenged after putting To Kill a Mockingbird, published in 1960, and Go Ask Alice, which came out in 1971, on their shelves.

Even Harry Potter has been targeted in Canada because of the magic and witchcraft it contains.

The challenges might come from parent groups, religious groups or school systems, and the reasons might include language, or the depiction of sex, race or culture, she said.

"Portrayals of cultures that wouldn't necessarily be acceptable today that were portrayed in a different way in earlier times," said Stewart.

A freedom to read

Although books are under challenge somewhere in the world every day, Stewart said, the Fredericton library hasn't banned any of them. For that to happen, the community would have to share a perception of what's acceptable and what isn't.

And that's not really what public libraries are about, she said.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, The Great Gatsby and The Autobiography of Malcolm X have all been banned at one point somewhere. (CBC News)

"If we were to take off everything that some people didn't like, we would have bare-looking shelves," Stewart said. "We wouldn't have the access that we would like to literature or movies to create that environment of discussion around it.

"We're one of the last democratic institutions, where you walk through the door and everyone is treated equally."

But that doesn't mean the local library hasn't received its fair share of complaints.

Not universal views

People have even complain about the library's movies, which come with warnings.

"What is OK in your household might not be OK in someone else's household," Stewart said. "We leave it up to the patron to figure out what's right for them."

She said it's still important to be concerned about what the library puts on the shelves.

"It's important to have a discussion on why they feel it's not [appropriate] and why the library feels it is," she said.

"I think people appreciate the diversity of our collection."