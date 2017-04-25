A convicted murderer who already confessed to one armed bank robbery in Saint John pleaded guilty Tuesday to five more.

Michael David Graham, 56, of Carleton Street stole more than $46,000, the Saint John provincial court heard.

Graham was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday for the March 31 holdup at Bayview Credit Union on Loch Lomond Road.

But five new charges were laid for these armed robberies:

Oct. 28, 2016, CIBC on Main Street West, $7,000.

Nov. 9, 2016, Scotiabank on Westmorland Road, $15,000.

Nov. 21, 2016, Scotiabank on Main Street North, $15,000.

Dec. 22, 2016, TD Bank at East Point, $650.

Jan. 5, 2017, CIBC on Consumers Drive, $2,700.

Graham admitted to all five bank heists.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on all six charges on May 10 at 9:30 a.m.

He remains remanded in custody until then.

Graham previously pleaded guilty on April 3 to robbing the Bayview Credit Union of $6,000 using a handgun.

"He manned up," defence lawyer Rodney Macdonald said after that court appearance.

According to Graham's court file, he has several prior convictions, including assault with a weapon and theft under $5,000 in Dartmouth in 2003.

In 1980, he was convicted in Halifax of second-degree murder, which carries an automatic sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for a minimum of 10 years.

That same year he was also convicted in Halifax of possession of narcotics and in 1979, he was convicted of assault in Dartmouth.