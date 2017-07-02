The Bangkok Food Truck reopened Saturday for Canada Day festivities in Moncton, after being closed for several days to allow employees to grieve the loss of a coworker killed in a collision involving one of their food trucks in Neguac Tuesday.

33-year-old Steve Ginson, who had only been with the company for a few days, died after the food truck hit the rear of a transport truck on Principale Street in Neguac. He was in the passenger seat.

The driver, Jomar Magno, another employee, survived, but is in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the hospital in Saint John. One of his legs had to be amputated as a result of the accident.

Randy O'Brien, co-owner of Bangkok Food Truck, said Canada Day seemed like the right time to reopen, but that it is a strange time for all of them.

"We're ready for a lot of things," said O'Brien. "But something like this is really something we never anticipated or know how to react to."

Steve Ginson, left, died in the accident. Jomar Magno, right, was severely injured and had to have one of his legs amputated. (Randy O'Brien)

Rod Sinacsi, a manager with the business, also found these last few days difficult.

"It's tragic for us," said Sinacsi.

Sinacsi was with his co-workers the day of the accident, travelling to Neguac in another vehicle.

He called Ginson when it was a few minutes past the time they were supposed to meet.

The truck, which travels across the Maritimes to serve Thai food, was about 500 metres from its actual destination. This was the food truck's first visit to Neguac.

Sinacsi thought his co-workers were just stuck in traffic. Nothing could prepare him for what he was about to find out.

"I saw the truck," he said. "which was pretty smashed. I saw Jomar on the driver seat. He was stuck, and they were trying to get him out. The other person, I didn't see him."

Manager Rod Sinacsi said it is a difficult time for all the staff. (CBC)

Stops cancelled

With one of the company's two food trucks out of commission from the accident, O'Brien said they had to cancel commitments in communities across the Maritimes over the summer.

Normally one truck stays in Moncton while the second travels around.

"What we're going to do now is we're going to be in Moncton considerably less, and we're going to split that up. So we'll be in Moncton one week, and then we'll be travelling one week, and then back in Moncton," he said.

O'Brien said they will focus on travels within New Brunswick this summer, with stops planned in Neguac, Miramichi, Saint John and Fredericton — among others, in July. But trips out of province had to be cancelled, like one that was planned for Prince Edward Island next week.

Replacing the damaged truck is not in the cards this year, said O'Brien, but might be by the time summer 2018 comes along.