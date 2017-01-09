The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is coming to Saint John on Jan. 15.

The annual festival in Banff, Alta., wrapped up Nov. 5. Now the world tour is stopping in 450 communities and 40 countries, showcasing award-winning films on mountain sports, outdoor adventuring culture and the environment.

"As a fan of our backyard [in New Brunswick] — our rivers, our trails, our ocean — I want people to be reminded that we don't have to go too far to enjoy the playground that we have right here," said Greg Hemmings, CEO of Hemmings House Pictures.

'I want people to be reminded that we don’t have to go too far to enjoy the playground that we have right here,' said Greg Hemmings, CEO of Hemmings House Pictures. Hemmings House is co-presenting the event. (Submitted by Greg Hemmings)

Rothesay outdoor sports outpost River and Trail is co-presenting the event with Hemmings House Pictures.

Each short film runs five to 20 minutes.

Approximately 10 films will be screened, showcasing outdoor adventure sports ranging from climbing and trail running, to kayaking, surfing and falconry.

Adventure and inspiration

"We've got quite an outdoor community and adventure community in southern New Brunswick," said River and Trail owner Sean Creary.

Although local outdoor enthusiasts stick together, he said, "there are others in the community that probably aren't aware of the Alpinists, whitewater kayakers, and trekkers that we have in the province."

Ice climbing on Long Island in the Kennebecasis River: just one of many made-in-New-Brunswick adventures the co-presenters of the Banff Mountain Film Festival's Saint John stop hope to encourage. (Submitted by Sean Creary)

The film festival will unite the audience to "share a common thread of the inspiration that comes with being outside, and the trials and tribulations that go along with that," Creary said.

"It's a night of fun, adventure, and a whole lot of inspiration."

First Saint John stop

Creary first applied to get Saint John on the festival tour three years ago.

"Usually, it takes a couple of years to get on board," he said

As soon as they created the Facebook event, ticket sales started moving "much faster than expected," especially given it was the first time the event stopped in Saint John.

While there's a wait-list for the screenings on Sunday, Saint John is "on the tour now," said Creary.

"With the response we received, it's a no-brainer that we would green light it for next year, too."

The team also expect to give away a few tickets via the event Facebook page this week.

Epic outdoor adventures

Bringing the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour tour to Saint John, Hemmings said, will hopefully "stir our imagination on the stories that we can contribute," he said.

"Film festivals like this add to our pride of place."

Whitewater kayaking at Little Dam Falls, near Fundy National Park. The short films showcased at the Saint John stop of the Banff Mountain Film Festival will be a 'night of fun, adventure, and a whole lot of inspiration,' said River and Trail owner Sean Creary, who is co-presenting the event. (Submitted by Sean Creary)

Hemmings hopes the stop on the world tour will encourage New Brunswick kayakers, rock climbers, and hikers to keep an eye out for the "epic outdoor adventure opportunities [we have] right in our backyard."

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour comes to the BMO Theatre in Saint John on Sun., Jan 15. Doors at 6:30 p.m., screening starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are sold out: call the theatre to get on the wait-list.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour also stops in Fredericton this month. Films will be shown at the Playhouse on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28.