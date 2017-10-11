Visitors to Fredericton's two off-leash dog parks are bringing along small children and creating a safety hazard, according to one dog owner.

Ruth Muldrew, the chair of the Fredericton dog park advisory committee, said it's against the rules to bring young children into the fenced areas but there is no bylaw banning the practice.

Muldrew said this isn't fair for dog owners and the parks aren't for use by children anyway.

"The scope of the park is to provide an area that is safe and as free from liability as we can make it for dog owners to bring dogs and let them run off leash," said Muldrew.

Fredericton has two dog parks, one next to the Grant-Harvey Centre and another on Cityview Avenue on the city's north side. The rules for use of the parks are posted and on the city's website.

Against rules, but not illegal

While the rules say no children under the age of 12 are permitted in fenced areas, the city needs to enact a bylaw to make sure they're enforced, Muldrew said.

Most rules at the park are enforced by what she called "peer enforcement," but it hasn't worked, she said.

"Peer enforcement has not been successful and the people that are suffering for it are dog owners who are forced to leave the park when people show up with small children and even infants," said Muldrew.

Muldrew said having young children in the park is a safety hazard, especially when parents aren't paying attention.

"I've seen myself situations where people tried to break up dog fights with children in the area," Muldrew said.

"I've seen people leave infants on the benches in the dog park by themselves and then go and play with their dogs."

Dogs can be 'unpredictable '

Even when parents are mindful of their children, it often isn't enough.

"Even if people watch their children carefully, that doesn't mean that dog owners themselves are going to be comfortable with having kids in the park," said Muldrew.

"Their dogs may be reactive or young or unpredictable and it's not fair to them."

CBC News has tried to get the city's response to the call for a bylaw but has not received a response.