New Brunswick's annual Atlantic Balloon Fiesta was able to fly high for yet another weekend this year.

The 32nd annual event drew in crowds of tens of thousands of people, all of them eager to witness the grace of their flight, including hot air balloon pilot, Bill Whelan.

The Ontario native has come to fly in Sussex since 1989. The hot air balloon pilot was able to wow spectators with custom made balloons in all shapes and sizes.

This year, Whalen featured one hot air balloon in the shape of a whale.

'You can't beat these valleys anywhere else in North America, and I've travelled all over the world flying.' - Bill Whelan

But while he may be part of the show, Whelan said it's Sussex and the people living there that keeps him coming back.

"Everyone is so receptive, the landowners around here are phenomenal, the people are always welcoming with open arms," Whelan said.

Bill Whelan, a hot air balloon pilot from Ontario, said Sussex and the people living there keep him coming back. (CBC)

In his years piloting hot air balloons with passengers, such as astronaut John Glenn, Whelan said the Sussex area has some of the best flying in world.

"You can't beat these valleys anywhere else in North America, and I've travelled all over the world flying," he said.

Weather plays a part

This year 36 hot air balloons took part in the major tourism draw in the region. With two planned flights per day, one in the early morning and evening, a lot depends on the weather.

"If we were to say, 'How are we doing this year compared to others?' We're doing better," said Debbie Harris, the festival's president.

She said forecasts originally threatened to cancel a Saturday evening flight, cleared up in time to allow the event to carry on.

"We had [a] Friday morning flight, we had Saturday night flight, we had some flights through the week," said Harris.

One flight was cancelled due to heavy fog, only to have it lift about 15 minutes after the decision was made.

Debbie Harris is the president of the hot air balloon festival. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Luckily Harris said the majority of the events were able to carry on as planned.

The weather was so good, a rare visual spectacle was able to proceed, she said.

"We had both our moon glows" Harris said.

"That's something that we haven't been able to accomplish in, I'm thinking, five or six years."

After the flights on Friday and Saturday evening, the balloons were re-inflated by their pilots, before being illuminated.