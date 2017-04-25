Jesse Joe, who faces charges of trafficking in a controlled substance and breach of probation, will return to Miramichi provincial court for a bail hearing on May 17.

The 35-year-old Fredericton resident is one of two men charged after a pill containing fentanyl was found on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation, where the drug is suspected in the overdoses of several people, including a woman who died.

Joe, wearing a faded green sweatshirt and jeans, appeared Tuesday before Judge Geri Mahoney on Tuesday.

He was remanded back to custody after defence counsel requested time to review the material involved.

A second man was arrested but has not appeared in court or been named.

Both men were arrested April 20 by the RCMP in Esgenoôpetitj First Nation.

Investigation continues

Police are continuing to investigate the death of a 35-year-old woman on April 11 on Esgenoôpetitj First Nation and are awaiting toxicology results, he said.

Last week, RCMP announced a Health Canada analysis confirmed a pill seized on the reserve contained fentanyl.

Health Canada describes fentanyl as a prescription painkiller about 100 times more powerful than morphine.

The pill found after the fatal overdose on the reserve is described as blue with "Percocet 5" written on it. It is about one centimetre in diameter.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Neguac RCMP at 506-776-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).