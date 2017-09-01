A bail hearing for a 40-year-old Fredericton woman accused of drug and weapons crimes has been delayed.

Marie Antonette Bugay was expected to face a bail hearing in front of Judge Julian Dickson in provincial court, but the hearing was put off to give her lawyer more time to review documents.

Bugay is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon.

She appeared in front of a crowded courtroom sporting a "We The North" Toronto Raptors long sleeve T-shirt.

Bugay was arrested Aug. 24 at a home on Aberdeen Street in Fredericton. Police said they found "a quantity" of a substance believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Taser.

This photo was posted on Marie Antonette's Facebook page on Aug. 25, the same day Robin Moulton appeared in court. The caption included the song lyrics, 'I got you babe,' and #freebird. (Facebook)

RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Bugay is a "known associate" of Robin Moulton, who they described as a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter.

He has been charged with 12 firearms and trafficking offences.

Dickson ordered a communication ban between Bugay and Moulton until the bail hearing.

Bugay will be back in court Sept. 7 at 1:30 p.m. for her bail hearing.