Poor weather and road conditions have forced some schools across the province to close on Wednesday.

All schools in the Anglophone West School District are closed. Schools in the Anglophone North School District are also closed with the exception of schools in Rexton. All schools are closed in the Francophone North-West School District.

Meanwhile, some schools in the Francophone South School District are closed:

Régionale de Baie-Sainte-Anne in Baie Saine-Anne is closed

Carrefour Beausoleil in Miramichi is closed

Secondaire Assomption in Rogersville is closed

W.-F.-Boisvert in Rogersville is closed

École des Bâtisseurs in Fredericton

École Les Éclaireurs in Fredericton

École Sainte-Anne in Fredericton

Arc-en-ciel in Oromocto

Classes at the New Brunswick Community College in Fredericton will start at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning to allow students and staff extra time to commute. The building is set to open at 7 a.m.

Special weather statement

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the northeastern part of the province Wednesday morning, saying significant rainfall is expected.

The Canadian weather agency said a low pressure system is currently over southeastern Maine and will continue to track northeastward, while intensifying throughout the day.

As a result, higher than normal water levels and rough surf are expected near high tide today from the Bay of Chaleur to Miramichi Bay.

Meanwhile, Environment Canada ended Tuesday's snowfall warning.

Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist, said the current storm will press through northern New Brunswick on Wednesday, moving towards western Labrador.

"The heaviest of the rain and remaining snow, if any, will ease to showers this morning and afternoon," he said.

"Showers are expected to mix with or turn to flurries by late afternoon and evening for much of the Maritimes."

Mitchell said snowfall amounts could range between 1 to 5 cm.