A combination of rain, snow and freezing rain has closed all New Brunswick schools Tuesday, threatens to make roads unsafe as the day wears on and may cause some tree branches to snap, officials said.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain and rainfall warning in some parts of the province, as a low pressure system approached from the Great Lakes.

The northern part of the province was warned to expect between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow.

"Snow heavy at times will change through ice pellets to freezing rain this afternoon and finally to rain later tonight," the weather agency said.

The southern part of the province could see up to 50 millimetres of rain, which is expected to end overnight.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays, and ice build-up may cause tree branches to break, Environment Canada said.

"Snow associated with this system will change to ice pellets and freezing rain this afternoon and continue over the northern half of the province well into the evening," the agency said.

"Most of New Brunswick will see between four and eight hours of ice pellets and freezing rain before changing to rain from south to north."

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for SNC-Lavalin, said the Trans-Canada Highway from the Quebec border to Longs Creek and Route 95 to the U.S. border are all-snow covered with icy patches. Visibility is fair to good, she said.

Snow is falling in many parts of #NB affecting road conditions. Adjust your driving. Slow down. #rcmpnb — @RCMPNB

"The roads will be probably [be] quite slippery and icy as the day goes on," she said

Murphy advised drivers to slow down and give themselves extra time to get where they need to be.

"Your stopping might not be as easily done with conditions like they are today," she said.

The Trans-Canada from Longs Creek to Moncton is snow-covered and seeing ice pellets, said Norman Clouston, the general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp.

He said the highway near Moncton is also seeing some freezing rain.

As temperatures continue to rise around noon, roads will become more slippery, he said.

Yes roads are slippery, slow down and drive with care. Snow means slow! — @KRPFTraffic

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow becoming heavy at times in the afternoon. The area can expect up to 25 cm of snow, the highest in the northwest. Southeasterly winds will be gusting at 40 km/h. Temperatures will be sitting at a high of –6 to 0 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Snow turning to a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain in the evening. Southerly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h and gusting to 60 km/h on exposed areas near the coast. Temperatures will rise between 4 C and 8 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain turning to snow in the morning, which will end in the afternoon. But residents can expect about 5 cm. Westerly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will sit around –4 C in the afternoon.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with snow in the morning turning to a mix of ice pellets and freezing rain near noon. About 12 cm of snow may fall, with southeasterly winds nearly 20 km/h. Temperatures sitting at a high near 0 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with freezing rain turning to rain early in the evening. The area can expect about 20 mm of rain. Southerly winds will be travelling at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will sit near 10 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog or drizzle in the morning. Skies will clear to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Westerly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will hover around 0 C in the afternoon.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with snow that will turn into ice pellets and freezing rain late in the morning and afternoon. Ice pellets and freezing rain turning to rain late in the afternoon.

The area can expect about 8 cm of snow. Southeasterly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will sit around 2 C to 6 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain and fog patches. The area can expect between 20 to 30 mm of rain. Southerly winds will be travelling at 40 km/h gusting to 60 km/h and up to 80 km/h on the Bay of Fundy coastline.

Temperatures will rise near 11 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Skies will clear to a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Westerly winds will be travelling at 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will fall near 3 C by the afternoon.