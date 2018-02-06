Take a deep breath and pull out your snow pants — because more snow is on the way this week.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for most of the province.

Up to 25 centimetres of snow is expected in the Fredericton area and in southern New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, northern New Brunswick can expect up to 15 cm of snow.

The weather agency said a low pressure system will approach the Maritimes from the southwest on Wednesday.

"Snow is expected to spread across New Brunswick Wednesday afternoon and pick up in intensity early Wednesday evening," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"The snow is expected to end early Thursday morning. Over southernmost areas of the province, the snow may change to freezing rain or rain before ending."

Environment Canada said the public is advised to monitor future forecasts as snowfall warnings will likely be issued for portions of the province.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Mostly cloudy with flurries with southwesterly winds travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be sitting at a high of –8 C to –5 C.

Tonight: Clearing with westerly winds travelling at roughly 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –18 C.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with snow beginning in the northwest in the afternoon then spreading into the northeast in the evening. About 15 cm of snow is expected overnight. Southeasterly winds will be travelling at roughly 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –10 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Increasing cloudiness with flurries developing near noon. Southwesterly winds travelling at roughly 20 km/h. Temperatures will sit at a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Clearing with westerly winds travelling at 20 km/h. Temperatures will be sitting at a low near –15 C.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with snow starting in the afternoon. Heavy snow and blowing snow will start in the evening and overnight. Between 15 cm and 25 cm of snow is expected. Easterly winds will be travelling at 10 km/h to 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –6 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Increasing cloudiness with flurries developing near noon. Southwesterly winds will be travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near –4 C.

Tonight: Clearing with westerly winds travelling at roughly 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –14 C.

Wednesday: Increasing cloudiness with snow starting in the southwest in the afternoon and spreading into the southeast by the evening.

Heavy snow and blowing snow is expected throughout the evening and overnight. Snow might mix with ice pellets and freezing rain and rain along the Bay of Fundy coastline near and after midnight. Between 15 cm and 25 cm is expected with easterly winds travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h.

Temperatures will be at a high between –6 C and –4 C.