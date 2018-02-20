Another messy mix of winter is expected for most of the province this week, mostly rain and freezing rain but with a high of 14 Celsius popping up in the forecast in some areas.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for most of the province for Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, before temperatures rise above freezing.

Snow, rain, ice pellets and freezing rain were expected to start in the afternoon as a trough of low pressure approaches, the weather agency said in a statement.

"On Wednesday morning, the trough will move across the province, allowing temperatures to rise well above the freezing mark, changing the precipitation to rain or drizzle before ending Wednesday evening."

A special weather statement for the northern part of the province says snow and ice pellets are expected overnight. Freezing rain or freezing drizzle is expected Wednesday morning, ending in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, the high in Fredericton and surrounding areas is expected to reach 14 C and in southern New Brunswick 8 to 12 C.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with a light mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Local snowfall amounts between 1 and 3 cm. Northwesterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of –2 C to 2 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain. Local snowfall amounts of 1 to 3 cm. Easterly winds will be travelling at 10 to 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of –9 C to –4 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a risk of freezing rain in the morning. Periods of rain, drizzle and fog in the afternoon. Rainfall of 2 mm to 10 mm. Southerly winds will be travelling at 5 to 10 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 2 C to 8 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, drizzle and fog. Additional rainfall near five mm. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 5 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain turning to freezing rain before midnight. Periods of freezing rain over night. Northeasterly winds will be travelling between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures are expected to drop to –4 C.

Wednesday: Risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Periods of fog and drizzle are also expected. Southwesterly wind is expected to travel between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 14 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with periods of rain, drizzle and fog. Additional rainfall between two and 100 mm. Northeasterly wind gusting between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high between 4 and 6 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain turning to freezing rain in the evening, except on the Bay of Fundy coastline, which will get rain. Rainfall between 2 and 5 mm and wind easing to the northeast between 10 and 20 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of –4 C to 1 C.

Wednesday: Risk of freezing rain early in the morning. Cloudy with periods of drizzle and fog. Southwesterly winds will be travelling between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 8 C to 12 C.