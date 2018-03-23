Poor road conditions have forced some schools across the province to close on Friday.
All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed and several schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed including:
- Bouctouche
- Cap-Pelé
- Cocagne
- Dieppe
- Grand-Barachois
- Grande-Digue
- Memramcook
- Moncton
- Notre-Dame de Kent
- Saint-Antoine de Kent
- Sainte-Anne de Kent
- Shédiac
The province was hit with a nor'easter on Thursday, with strong winds and heavy snow in parts of New Brunswick.
According to Environment Canada 30 cm of snow fell in Moncton on Thursday and 20 cm fell in Fundy National Park.
In Grand Manan, Bouctouche, Bathurst and Point Lepreau only 8 cm of snow fell and in Sussex just 5 cm.
Here is what it looked like in Fredericton and Moncton on Thursday