Poor road conditions have forced some schools across the province to close on Friday.

All schools in the Anglophone East School District are closed and several schools in the Francophone South School District are also closed including:

Bouctouche

Cap-Pelé

Cocagne

Dieppe

Grand-Barachois

Grande-Digue

Memramcook

Moncton

​Notre-Dame de Kent

Saint-Antoine de Kent

Sainte-Anne de Kent

Shédiac

The province was hit with a nor'easter on Thursday, with strong winds and heavy snow in parts of New Brunswick.

According to Environment Canada 30 cm of snow fell in Moncton on Thursday and 20 cm fell in Fundy National Park.

In Grand Manan, Bouctouche, Bathurst and Point Lepreau only 8 cm of snow fell and in Sussex just 5 cm.

Here is what it looked like in Fredericton and Moncton on Thursday