4 New Brunswick roads make CAA Atlantic's worst 10 list

When it comes to major highway repairs in New Brunswick — it looks like a long and windy road ahead.

CAA Atlantic has released its top 10 worst roads in Atlantic Canada — chosen by the public in the group's annual survey — and four of the worst are found in New Brunswick

The top spot was reserved for the much-discussed Route 616 in Keswick Ridge, a local service district west of Fredericton.

Last summer, a contractor rebuilt the cracked and potholed stretch of Route 616 in a project overseen by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure. The stretch has already broken up and is littered with holes again, causing outrage among residents.

As rain pounded New Brunswick over the weekend, Lloyd Maurey watched the highway outside his Keswick Ridge business fall apart. 2:21

The government has promised to fix the road by the end of June, and people who live in the area, are hoping the repairs will last. The road also made the 10-worst list in 2015 and 2017.

Another repeat on the list this year is Pine Glen Road in Pine Glen, about eight kilometres south of Moncton, which came in second.

New Brunswick's Route 101 in Hoyt was in fifth place and Moncton's Université Avenue claimed the eighth spot.

Six roads in Greater Moncton held the top five spots in early voting as an annual campaign to name the 10 worst roads in the Atlantic provinces got underway. 0:46

Overall, New Brunswick tied for first place with Nova Scotia, which also had four of the worst roads in Atlantic Canada.

In a news release, Gary Howard, a spokesperson for CAA Atlantic, said the campaign allows the public to identify poor road conditions that need attention.

"Ongoing road maintenance is essential to ensure that we can all enjoy safe, economical, environmentally responsible and pleasant driving conditions," he said.

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, Bill Fraser, responds to concerns about the state of Route 616 in Keswick Ridge. 12:50

"We will notify government officials for each of the top 10 roads and welcome the opportunity to share information on planned repairs or upgrades."

The 2018 worst roads in Atlantic Canada, as voted by Atlantic Canadians are: