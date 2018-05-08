Back-in angle parking coming to Fredericton

Fredericton is making room for more parking in a popular downtown neighbourhood, next door to Wilmot Park, by introducing back-in angle parking which will add 24 parking spots to the street.

Jon Lewis is a traffic engineer with the city and says back-in angled parking will not only create more space for parking, but says its a safer way of parking.

Staff studied back-in angle parking in other places in Canada, including Nova Scotia and Manitoba. (Submitted)

"Particularly when you're leaving, you're able to have much better visibility as you're leaving the parking spot than you would if you were more traditionally just backing out."

Lewis says staff has been researching the style of parking spaces and were looking for the right place to try it out in the city.

Because Wilmot Park has a splash pad, the area is often congested with people, making this an ideal place to experiment with the new parking system according to Lewis.

Traffic engineer Jon Lewis says the new back-in angle parking will provide drivers more visibility when leaving a parking space. (Gary Moore/CBC)

"With an area that we know is full of kids and young children, we really think it's important that the safety benefits of back-in, with the enhanced visibility, is really important in that area."

Lewis says staff studied other places in the country, including Bridgewater, N.S., and Winnipeg before settling on the concept for Fredericton.

Odell Avenue to become one-way

In order to make the change, without having to lose space in the park, Odell Avenue will be converted into a one-way street, and the current parallel parking spaces will be flipped into back-in angle lots.

Traffic will drive northbound, on the new look Odell Avenue, from Saunders Street to Woodstock Road, and the changes will make room for a combined fifty-four public parking spaces which will not be on a time limit or meter.

Lewis said staff are considering using back-in angle parking on Aberdeen Street, adjacent to Queen Square, where there is now drive-in angle parking.

The changes to Odell Avenue were approved by the transportation committee on Monday, and will be brought to council for final approval in the coming weeks.

Lewis said the plan is to have the changes made to the street in June.