Auditor-General Kim MacPherson is blaming the leadership of Service New Brunswick for failing to acknowledge the "high risk" of "fast-tracking" a new property assessment system.

MacPherson says in an audit released Thursday morning that the new system, which led to thousands of assessment errors earlier this year, failed because Service New Brunswick moved too quickly and communicated poorly.

She said she "could not determine" if Premier Brian Gallant himself ordered the fast-tracking of the new system, though she said a May 2016 presentation of the new system, and a followup call by chief of staff Jordan O'Brien "contributed to SNB's perceived sense of urgency."

AG report indicates Service NB officials exaggerated Premier Gallant's role in triggering acceleration of new property assessment system. https://t.co/Kp17S0ui2G — @cbcjones

And she said assessment staff admitted to her during her audit that "quotes attributed to the Premier," widely reported in the media, "were not based on direct conversations with him."

She said the staff's "perception" that Gallant ordered the fast track was based on communications from Service New Brunswick executives, including then-CEO Gordon Gilman.

The government announced Gilman's retirement from the provincial civil service on Wednesday.

Last fall, Service New Brunswick launched a new digital property assessment system that was intended to be faster, fairer and more accurate than the old system.

Instead thousands of landowners across the province received inflated property tax bills by the thousands that are still being corrected.

Premier Brian Gallant never accepted responsibility for the fast-tracking of the new property assessment system and blamed Service New Brunswick officials. (CBC)

A record 18,000 challenges were filed by landowners this year about their tax bills in the wake of the controversy. As of last week more than 10,000 properties have been awarded assessment and tax reductions.

Originally, Gallant announced in April that retired judge Joseph Robertson would prepare a report on the matter and present it directly to cabinet in August.

But behind the scenes, MacPherson forcefully questioned the impartiality of Robertson's review and ended up running her own investigation.