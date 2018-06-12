Auditor general slams 'unacceptable' lack of treatment for inmates

New Brunswick jails aren't offering any addiction treatment or therapy for mentally ill inmates, according to the province's auditor general.

Kim MacPherson's investigation into treatment in jails revealed a patchwork system where no one is responsible for treating mentally ill or addicted inmates.

In releasing her report Tuesday, MacPherson described a cycle where inmates lose access to addiction and mental health treatment behind bars, making them sicker.

"Inmates are being released back into communities without being adequately treated," she said.

She concluded that New Brunswick has one of the least effective systems of treating inmates in the country.

Segregation without treatment

In some cases, MacPherson found inmates are being thrown into segregation for months without mental health support.

For other inmates, something as simple as a transfer between jails can disrupt any treatment or services they were receiving.

An ongoing CBC News investigation has uncovered several deaths of inmates linked to addiction and mental health issues in the past decade.

Transfers between jails can disrupt treatment and services for inmates. (CBC)

It has also found that inmates are routinely losing access to their prescribed medication behind bars, including drugs for mental health conditions, and that officials aren't tracking drug overdoses in jail.

'His condition deteriorated'

In one case, a person called "Inmate D" spent six months in medical segregation with little to no mental health help, MacPherson said.

The man was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and his time in segregation made him worse.

"After a few months his condition deteriorated to the extent he could no longer perform basic functions like getting dressed," the report says.

"He was having severe hallucinations."

In another case, the auditor general learned of an inmate who wasn't allowed to take his ADHD medication after being transferred from a federal prison.

The loss of his medication disrupted him and he ended up in segregation.

He left jail sicker than when he went in.

MacPherson found some cases of inmates being thrown into segregation for months without mental health support.

Poor data

MacPherson also found poor data collection in the correctional system. The auditor general couldn't even find out how many provincial inmates have schizophrenia.

The shortfalls in the system mean people are going back into the community more likely to re-offend.

Improving the system is in the best interests of everyone, the auditor general said.

"It can help save lives, improve inmate and staff well-being, reduce the risk of re-offending, save money and contribute to healthier, safer communities."

It costs an average of $66,000 per year for each person in jail, MacPherson found.

The most common reason for incarceration is minor theft under $5,000 or breaching a court order or conditional sentence.

More training, clear responsibilities

The auditor general made a number of recommendations, including clear regulations that spell out who is responsible for providing treatment to inmates.

MacPherson also called for better data collection, more training for nurses in jails and a proper mental health assessment tool.

The government has formed a working committee to develop "comprehensive solutions" to the auditor general's findings. It will report back in a year.

The Department of Justice and Public Safety also agreed to adopt a new mental health screening tool that will be used on inmates being admitted to jail.

The Department of Health says it also working toward getting nurses in jails access to an inmate's mental health records, something they don't have right now.