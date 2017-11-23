Auditor General Kim MacPherson has released her review of the implementation of past recommendations made between 2013 and 2015. (Maria Burgos/CBC)

Half of New Brunswick Auditor General Kim MacPherson's recommendations from 2013 to 2015 have still not been implemented.

MacPherson's review, released Thursday, found that 49 per cent of her recommendations from past reports have been implemented by provincial departments.

She said she is not satisfied with that rate and wants departments to be more transparent and consistent in reporting how they're implementing what's been recommended.

In her report, MacPherson wrote that only six of her office's 11 recommendations in its 2013 audit of foster homes were implemented by the Department of Social Development.

Among the areas that still need work, her report says, are the concerns about standards for contracting with foster families, compliance with foster home standards, and publicly reporting the effectiveness of the Children's Residential Services program.

MacPherson's review also found that six of 13 recommendations on bridge inspection and capital maintenance have still not been implemented by the province.

Additional work is needed on defining life-cycle costs for bridges and on the system for choosing which bridges or other projects need work, her report says.

MacPherson also noted that the province needs a comprehensive long-term infrastructure plan "to ensure the sustainability and safety of all essential infrastructure in the province," which was recommended in 2012.

However, she said her office is "disappointed" that there is still no long-term approach by the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to budgeting for maintenance work on its assets.

Among other areas: