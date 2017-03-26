One man is dead and a woman is injured after a side-by-side vehicle was involved in a collision with a pick-up truck in Sormany, N.B. on Saturday.

A 22-year-old Bathurst, N.B. resident died as a result of his injuries.

A 22-year-old man died after the side-by-side he was driving collided with a pickup truck. A female passenger in the side-by-side was injured. (CBC)

Police say the crash took place when the side-by-side, or utility task, vehicle (UTV) collided with an oncoming pickup truck while making a sharp turn in the road.

Robertville Fire Chief Marcel Jagoe said the fire department received a call reporting the collision at about 6 p.m.

The collision occurred on the Sormany Road, about 20 kilometres from Bathurst. The site is about 10 kilometres west of the Sormany Snowmobile Club.

Jagoe said the jaws of life had to be used to extract two people from the side-by-side.

RCMP say a female passenger in the UTV was taken to hospital and treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured in the crash.

All the people involved were from the local area, Jagoe said.

The fire department remained on the scene until 10 p.m. An RCMP accident reconstruction team is also investigating the incident.

The road remained closed Sunday morning.

Jagoe said the road is plowed in the winter for trucks to access a limestone quarry. Recreational vehicles also use it.

"It's a dirt road and mostly trucks travel on it, transports and stuff during the winter but some people use it to go up to camps and up further to unload snowmobiles and ATVs and go from there," he said.