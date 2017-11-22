An 85-year-old woman was killed and a 90-year-old man injured in an ATV crash in Charlotte County on Tuesday morning, say RCMP.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Murray Lane in Mascarene, about 10 kilometres southwest of St. George, said Sgt. Chris Henderson.

The man, who was driving lost control on the gravel road, causing the ATV to roll over, Henderson said.

Neither the driver nor his passenger was wearing a helmet, he said.

They were both transported to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where the woman succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday, said Henderson.

The man remains in hospital, he said.

An investigation into the crash continues.