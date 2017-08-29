A 61-year-old man from Nicolas Denys died on Monday when his ATV collided with an oncoming tractor-trailer truck, RCMP said.

The crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. on Nicolas Denys Road in Nicolas Denys, northwest of Bathurst in Gloucester County.

The man died on scene as a result of his injuries. The driver of the truck was not injured, police said.

Speed and failing to stop at a stop sign are believed to be factors in the collision, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist was on scene and is assisting with the investigation.