A man from Pennfield has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an assault at a home last week that sent a woman in her 50s to the hospital, say RCMP.

The 65-year-old man appeared in Saint John provincial court on Monday to face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault, Sgt. Chris Henderson of the St. George detachment said in a statement.

The man remains remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday, he said.

On April 21, around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a possible assault at a home.

Offices were able to gain entry and "stop the attack in progress," the statement said.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Charges were laid following an investigation by the St. George RCMP and the West District RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, said Henderson. The investigation continues, he said.