A Moncton man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for attempting to murder a woman during a home invasion in the southeastern community of Grande-Digue more than a year ago.

Luc Lebreton, 39, had previously pleaded guilty to several charges, including attempted murder, break and enter, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

On Nov. 30, 2015, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Southeast District RCMP responded to a 911 call about a home invasion and shots being fired.

When police arrived, a man was arrested. Lebreton was charged the following day.

RCMP had said a 39-year-old woman suffered minor injuries during the confrontation in her home.

Lebreton has also been banned from possessing firearms for 10 years and ordered not to have any contact with the victim.