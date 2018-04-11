Drug package including 'shatter' seized at Atlantic Institution

A package of drugs that included a marijuana concentrate known as shatter has been seized at the federal prison in Renous.

A news release from the Atlantic Institution says the contraband seized included just over 27 grams of the potent form of cannabis, which sometimes looks like a sheet of maple syrup or thin toffee on wax paper.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it has been strengthening its measures to stop contraband from entering the high-security prison.

It said the tools include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

No details were provided on when the seizure occurred or how the drug was detected.

Evidence regarding the seizure at Renous has been handed over for investigation by the RCMP.