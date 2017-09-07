Heavy rain has put a damper on the first day of the U-13 National Atlantic Baseball Championship in Moncton.

Opening ceremonies and Thursday's games at the CN Sportplexe fields were all rained out.

The tournament features the best players aged 13 and under in Atlantic Canada. There are two teams from each of the four provinces participating.

Tournament chairman Mike Doucet said some of the players drove by the venue in the rain on Thursday, sad they couldn't play.

But the schedule is planned with the possibility of bad weather in mind, so all of Thursday's games have been moved to Friday.

The tournament is being held on four fields at the CN Sportplexe in Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"With the weather today and the schedule changing for Friday there'll be a packed day on Friday as well as Saturday," said Doucet, who is also the president of Moncton Minor Baseball.

"Hopefully we'll get some weather co-operation on the weekend and get the gold and bronze metal games in on Sunday morning."

The tournament is being held on four fields at the Sportplexe and Doucet said juggling the schedule isn't easy.

"The teams need their rest time between games, so we still have to make it so that we play a game and they have at least one game off," he said.

"At this level, we don't have a lot of fields with lights, so we can't go late at night and there are also restrictions on how late we can start games that Baseball Canada puts in place, so it is very challenging."

'Very good baseball'

The Moncton Cubs are hosting the event and representing New Brunswick along with the Fredericton Royals.

Summerside Chevys and the Mid-Isle Mustangs are from Prince Edward Island.

Nova Scotia is represented by the Dartmouth Arrows and the Kentville Wildcats.

And Newfoundland has the St. Johns Capitals and the Mount Pearl Blazers.

Doucet says there are many talented players at the tournament.

"I know looking at some of the rosters and the sizes, there's some big kids for 13 years old. Some of my coaches that work in my system told me the Kentville team — one of [players] is almost growing a beard so … there are some big kids and there will be some very good baseball," Doucet said.

Dartmouth's coach is a former pro, Darren Doucette, and his son is also on the team and is a "very good ball player," he said.

The tournament runs until Sunday.