A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers after a case of road rage in Fredericton on Tuesday night.
Fredericton Police Sgt. Dave MacLean said in an email to CBC news there was a dispute between two motorists that happened at around 7 p.m. on the city's northside.
MacLean said the woman was later charged with obstructing a peace officer, assaulting police officers and property damage.
She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.
MacLean said the two officers were not injured in the incident, which police are continuing to investigate.