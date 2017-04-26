A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting two police officers after a case of road rage in Fredericton on Tuesday night.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Dave MacLean said in an email to CBC news there was a dispute between two motorists that happened at around 7 p.m. on the city's northside.

MacLean said the woman was later charged with obstructing a peace officer, assaulting police officers and property damage.

She was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

MacLean said the two officers were not injured in the incident, which police are continuing to investigate.