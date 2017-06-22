Two prisoners charged with assaulting Dennis Oland last summer at the Renous prison are expected to enter pleas in Miramichi provincial court on Thursday.

The case has been adjourned five times already.

Cody Alexander Muise, 27, and Aaron Marriott, 26, are accused of assaulting Oland at the Atlantic Institution in Renous on July 31.

At the time, Oland was serving a life sentence in the 2011 murder of his father, Saint John multimillionaire Richard Oland. He was later released from prison, after the New Brunswick Court of Appeal quashed the verdict and ordered a new trial.

The prison assault case was adjourned several times after the prisoners' lawyers asked for more time.

During the pair's last court appearance, on May 25, Marriot's lawyer said his client had received a copy of his file and a DVD but was unable to view the DVD. He wanted more time to allow his client to watch the DVD.

Muise's lawyer also asked for more time. He had not asked for a copy of the DVD but said he would try to make arrangements to see it.

Judge Denis Lordon initially said the case needed to move along but then granted the additional time.

No details about the alleged assault were released.

Muise is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder in a 2010 shooting death in Spryfield, N.S.

Marriott is serving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder in connection with a shooting outside the IWK children's hospital in Halifax in 2008.

Both men are expected to appear in Miramichi provincial court on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.