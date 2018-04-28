Beaverbrook Art Gallery stays dry despite rising waters on St. John River

Though the water has crept up around the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, none of that water is coming inside. The gallery, and its valuable art, have managed to stay dry so far.

"The good news is the flood is staying on the riverside of the building, and all of the systems that have been built to safeguard the gallery are working beautifully," said gallery director Tom Smart.

"So far, everything is working exactly as planned."

Staff at the gallery have been doing flood drills since January, making sure the generators work, flood gates are ready, and the art is able to be moved quickly.

Gallery director Tom Smart says the staff at the gallery started testing its flood plan back in January. (Philip Drost/CBC) The art usually on display on the bottom level of the gallery and in storage has been moved up to the top level, as a precaution.

When the gallery did its expansion, which wrapped up in the fall of 2017, it made sure it was ready for flooding. Smart said it was important for the gallery to have a plan early on.

"This isn't the right time to learn how to use the systems, or if the systems are functioning when the water is rising," said Smart.

So far, everything has gone smoothly.

The gallery has been monitoring the water levels and been keeping in touch with New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization. The gallery started mobilizing its plan over the past 20 days.

Tom Smart says this is how high the water would be in the gallery's bottom level if it wasn't for their flood plan. (Philip Drost/CBC) If it wasn't for the flood plan, Smart says the gallery's bottom level would be full of water.

"There would be water that would inundate the building, likely through the ground up first through the drains," said Smart.

For the flood to breech the building, it would take water levels higher than have ever been recorded. But right now, the art and the inside of the building is safe.

"It's a huge relief," said Smart.