A Saint John art dealer is trying to track down details about a mystery woman featured in an early painting from a prolific and nationally recognized local artist.

"Grace" is the name written on the back of the portrait in question, which is signed and dated 1947 — just two years after painter Fred Ross would have graduated from Saint John Vocational School.

Art broker Peter Buckland, who is in possession of the painting on consignment, says knowing who "Grace" really is won't add monetary value to the piece — but he still wants to know who she is.

"The value is that it's an early piece by Fred Ross who is a very significant Canadian painter who grew up in Saint John," he said.

"[But] it's always interesting to have background to the painting to find out: who is the subject? Maybe the subject had a relationship with the painter. Why was that person painted? Why did the artist choose that person? Why were they placed in front of that house?"

A new (old) Fred Ross painting is for sale in Saint John.1:40

Buckland said the painting was a find in and of itself because most paintings of this calibre and age from Ross are in private or public galleries, like the National Gallery of Canada.

While it's unmistakably the work of the famed artist, Buckland said it's set outdoors — something uncharacteristic for a Ross portrait.

Peter Buckland is convinced this house on Brunswick Place in Saint John is featured behind the mystery woman. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

But because of this, Buckland was able to — after a bit of trial and error — locate the house "Grace" stands in front of.

The house Buckland thinks is featured is on Brunswick Place, which runs up to what's now referred to as Harbour View High School.

"We drove down Douglas Avenue. Nothing there," he said. "As I'm driving up that little street I say to my wife, 'That's it!'"

Buckland said most Fred Ross paintings of this age and calibre are in private or public galleries. (Joseph Tunney/CBC)

Although Buckland has knocked on the door twice already, willing to take the long shot that the owners might know who Grace is, there's been no reply.

No one answered when CBC knocked on the door Thursday.

Likewise, Buckland has turned to Ross's old stomping grounds at Harbour View, where he not only attended but later taught, to see if he'd have any luck identifying the young woman.

He said there were photos of two Graces, one from the class of 1943 and the other from 1948, hanging in the hallway around Ross' own school photo.

"I'm not convinced either of those young women are the subject of the painting," he said.

"We're assuming the name of the subject is Grace. It's always possible he made the name up or he was making reference to a state of grace."

The art gallery owner said he's spoken to both of Ross' daughters but neither of them knew anything about the woman.

Still, he said there was something captivating about the image.

"[One of his daughters], similar to me, was quite taken by the expression on the face. The work in the hair. She could certainly tell it's her father's work," said Buckland.

"What I love about this is it's not overly sentimental, which is probably the problem with 95 per cent of attempted portraitures."

Other than knocking on the door of the Brunswick Place house again, Buckland doesn't know where to turn next.

"It would be interesting if somebody who catches this interview has information — that would be very interesting to have."