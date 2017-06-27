A man who tried to escape Fredericton police after a high-speed chase, crashed his car and was later arrested early Tuesday morning.

Fredericton Police Sgt. Scott MacKenzie said the chase happened around 2:30 a.m. on Cliffe Street when a police officer noticed a man driving well over the speed limit.

When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, MacKenzie said the driver wouldn't stop.

The chase ended on Main Street, near the Sunset Drive area, where the driver had gotten into an accident.

"The car is a complete write-off," he said.

There was also damage done to a fire hydrant and a residence in the area.

MacKenzie said Main Street was closed off to drivers after the accident but is now reopen.

There were no injuries involved in the chase, but MacKenzie said alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The driver was taken into custody and his driver's licence has been suspended for seven days. The man is expected to appear in court at a later date for driving-related charges.