Fredericton police are investigating a "very serious" armed robbery that left three people injured at a north-side home early New Year's Day.

Police responded to a call at 1:30 a.m. Monday at a residence in the city's north end.

Three male victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the robbery and were taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital, said Sgt. Ross Chandler.

He declined to specify what kind of injuries they sustained.

"Right now, we are trying to identify the suspects," Chandler said. "They were masked so we don't have identification for them right now."

Around 10 police officers, including a major crimes detective and forensic identification members, responded to the robbery scene.

Chandler said property was taken during the robbery, but wouldn't disclose what kind of property it was. He also wouldn't say if any weapons were used in the attack.

​"We do consider it a very serious armed robbery," he said. "We're not releasing information on the suspects or weapons that they were in possession at the time."

He expects more information to be released in the coming days or weeks. He noted there were no witnesses.

"There is some information that will only be known to the people that were there during the offence," he said. "If that's released publicly, if we receive tips down the road, it will increase the validity of the information down the road."

Chandler would not say whether the victims and robbers were thought to be connected. "That's all the information trying to sort out right now," he said.

It's unclear if the victims have yet been released from hospital, but at least one of the three men was a resident of the home.