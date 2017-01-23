The Codiac Regional RCMP are investigating an armed robbery at a Subway restaurant in Moncton over the weekend.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man entered the restaurant on Main Street West with a weapon and demanded cash.

He left with an undisclosed amount of money, Codiac Regional RCMP said in a statement.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as being about six feet tall with a slim build. He spoke English and was dressed in black, wore a hat and had a scarf around his neck.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP at 506-857-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).